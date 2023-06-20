Charles H. Spear, 90, of Bellingham, Mass., passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 15, 2023, with loving family by his side.
He is the beloved husband, married for 68 years, of Muriel A. (Bibeault) Spear. He is the loving father of Debra Kerr and her husband, Robert, of Colorado, James Spear and his wife, Karen, of Bellingham, Mass., Christine Borge and her husband, Joseph, of Florida, Cathy Gaffney and her husband, John, of Cumberland, R.I., Charles Spear Jr. and his wife, Sherri, of Blackstone, Mass., and his late daughter Marie Hendrickson of Smithfield, R.I. He leaves his cherished nine grandchildren, Michael Spear, Alyssa O’Grady and her husband, Chris, William Hendrickson, Corey Kerr, Marissa Hendrickson, Jessica Boulet and her husband, Tim, Sara Spear, Stephanie Spear, Madison Gaffney, and five great-grandchildren Wesley Hendrickson, Myles Perry, Hanna Boulet, Parker O’Grady and Ellie O’Grady.
Born in Milford, Mass., on Feb. 13, 1933, he is the son of the late William A. and Carrie Mary (Scammon) Spear, and the brother of Marjorie Owens of Maine and Elanor Cinnomond-Guy of Maryland.
He was a resident of Bellingham for most of his life. He was the owner of Arrow Aluminum Windows and worked for many years as a truck driver for Seavers Express in Milford, Mass., until retiring.
He was a United States Army Korean War Veteran and was a member of the VFW Post 7272 in Bellingham, Mass.
Charlie loved hunting, traveling, square dancing, classic cars, coin collecting, and antiques. He loved Alaska, was an avid outdoors man and enjoyed camping. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
The funeral will be held on Friday, June 30, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., at Divine Mercy Church, 48 St. Paul St., Blackstone, Mass. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland, R.I. There are no visiting hours. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Charles H. Spear may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association Rhode Island Chapter, 245 Waterman St., Suite 306, Providence, RI 02906, or online at www.alz.org.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cartier’s Funeral Home, 151 South Main St., Bellingham, Mass. To sign the guest book, visit www.cartiersfuneralhome.com.
