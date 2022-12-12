Charles J. Caine, 85, of Florida, Matunuck, and Harrisville, died on Dec. 10, 2022, at Landmark Medical Center with his family by his side.
He was the husband of Jeanne (Beausejour) Tarvis Caine and the late Helene (L’Etoile) Caine. Born in Providence, he was a son of the late C. Walter and Gertrude (Garriepy) Caine and the late Aldea M. (Morvan) Caine.
Charles worked as a machinist for Industrial Tool of Smithfield. He was then self-employed as a skilled craftsman and woodworker. Charles was a summer resident of Mary Carpenter’s Beach. He served in the United States Navy for four years.
Charles is also survived by three daughters, Michelle Caine Poirier, Dorothy Lynn Caine, and Teresa Caine Blazina; six stepchildren, Robert, Charles, and John Poirier, William Tarvis III, Kristen Duffney, and Maria Tarvis; his brother, Gerald Caine, and his wife, Mary; 21 grandchildren, and 28 great-grandchildren. He was the father of the late Susan Caine and stepfather of the late David and Ken Poirier and Kurt Tarvis.
His funeral will be held on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at 8:45 a.m., from the Robbins Funeral Home, 2251 Mineral Spring Ave., North Providence, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., in St. Philip Church, Greenville. Burial with military honors will follow in the Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery, Exeter. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, Dec. 15, from 4 to 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Beacon Hospice.
