Charles J. Caine, 85, of Florida, Matunuck, and Harrisville, died on Dec. 10, 2022, at Landmark Medical Center with his family by his side.

He was the husband of Jeanne (Beausejour) Tarvis Caine and the late Helene (L’Etoile) Caine. Born in Providence, he was a son of the late C. Walter and Gertrude (Garriepy) Caine and the late Aldea M. (Morvan) Caine.

