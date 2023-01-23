Charles L. "Lindy" Bedard Jr., 73, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at home surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Janet A. (Reynolds) Bedard. They were married for the past 27 years.
Born in Sharon, Mass., he was the son of the late Charles L. and Jane L. (Nordblom) Bedard Sr. He resided in Woonsocket for the past 29 years, previously residing in North Attleboro, Mass.
Charlie was a member of the Big Brother/Big Sister organization for many years. He enjoyed landscaping, golfing, kayaking, and motorcycle riding. Charlie was also an avid reader and professional pianist.
He was a graduate of Northeastern University, graduating with a bachelor's degree.
Charlie was a welfare fraud investigator for the state of Rhode Island for 12 years, retiring in 2018. He was also a delivery driver for JST, Milford, Mass., and also a salesman for Lowes and Home Depot.
Besides his wife, he is survived by his sister, Denise Williams, and her husband, Mark, of Wrentham, Mass., his stepson, Ernest Joyal Jr., and his wife, Beatriz, of Woonsocket; his estranged stepdaughter, Lori-Anne Ferland, and her husband, Christopher, of Woonsocket; and his foster daughter, Mary Lou Perrault, of Swansea, Mass.; his eight grandchildren: Katharine, Jose, Victor, Emma, Olivia, Brayden, Logan, and Mason; two great-grandchildren: Sophia and Jeremiah; two nephews, Joshua Williams of Honolulu, Hawaii, and Jason Williams Cape Elizabeth, Maine. He was also the Big Brother to Daniel DeWitt. He was the great-grandfather of the late Carlos Ortiz Jr.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Charlie's Life Celebration to begin with visiting hours on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, from 1 to 4 p.m., followed by a prayer service at 4 p.m., in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Cumberland. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rhode Island, 188 Valley St., Suite 125 Providence, RI 02909, or Hope Hospice & Palliative Care Center, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904.
