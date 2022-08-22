Charles R. "Charlie" Masse, 71, of Mapleville, died Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at HopeHealth, Providence.
He was the husband of Claudette "Cloey" (Stevenin) Masse, whom he married in 1979. Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Theobald and Maria (St. Onge) Masse.
Charlie was a 1971 graduate of North Smithfield High School. In his younger years, he was a volunteer at the Primrose Fire Department. Throughout his career, he worked for Jannell Truck Body, Payette Truck Body, and later, the State of Rhode Island Department of Transportation, retiring in 2017. Mr. Masse was a member of the Townsmen Club, Mapleville. He was an avid fisherman, who enjoyed feeding and watching the birds, skiing, traveling, gardening and watching hockey. Charlie was a devoted Patriots and NASCAR fan.
Besides his wife, Cloey, he leaves his brother, Marcel "Marc" Masse, of Maynard, Mass.; his sister-in-law, Marion Masse of Sanford, Maine; his longtime friend, Russell Lavallee, and his wife, Susan, of Mapleville; several nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews; and his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. He was predeceased by his brother, Donald Masse.
Private funeral arrangements were held under the direction of the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of New England, 45 Gay St., Providence, RI 02905.
