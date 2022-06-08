Charles T. "Chuck" Friedrichs, 72, died May 12, 2022, after a lengthy illness in Venice, Fla.
Born in Woonsocket, R.I., he was the son of Gustave E. and Virginia (Martell) Friedrichs.
He attended Mt. St. Charles Academy in the city and was co-captain of its hockey team in the 1960s. His love of this sport and many others, particularly football and golf, became lifelong obsessions which brought him much happiness, along with his many friends. After college, he worked for United Airlines until his retirement and then moved to Venice from his home in Las Vegas.
He was predeceased by his parents and his oldest sister, Barbara (Friedrichs) Allard. He is survived by his brother, Gustave E. Friedrichs Jr., and his wife, Pauline, of Sarasota, Fla.; sister Virgina Yanyar of Bristol, R.I.; and brother Rev. Richard M. Friedrichs of Glendale, R.I., as well as many nieces and nephews, all of whom will miss his enthusiastic personality, his love of sports and his generous spirit.
His funeral will be held Saturday, June 18, 2022, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., in St. Charles Church, 8 Daniels St., Woonsocket, R.I. The family will receive visitors in church, prior to the Mass, from 9 to 10 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Charles Cemetery, Blackstone, Mass.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket, www.holtfuneralhome.com.
