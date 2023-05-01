Charlotte Anna Forget, 78, of Woonsocket, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side at the Bayberry Commons on April 27, 2023.
Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Chester and Anna (Kurowski) Stocklosa. She was the loving wife of the late Maurice Forget.
She worked as a customer service representative for Bank of America for 30 years. After retirement, she was a part-time substitute teacher at King Philip in Wrentham, Mass. She loved her students and colleagues. In her free time, she enjoyed golf, dancing, shopping, going out to eat, and playing the accordion. She especially loved time with her family and car rides with music.
Charlotte is survived by her four children, Charlene Picard, Lynne Byron and her husband Darryl, Craig Forget and his wife Lara, Pamela Bogan and her husband Miles. She is also survived by her eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brothers Chester and Michael, and her son-in-law, Timothy Picard.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Keene-Brown Funeral Home at 445 Greenville Road, North Smithfield.
Services will be privately held for immediate family only. She will be greatly missed by all.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Charlotte can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association-Rhode Island Chapter.
