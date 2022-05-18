Chastity Liss Rolick, 49, passed away unexpectedly on May 13, 2022 at her home in Pawtucket.
Born in Pawtucket, R.I. she was the daughter of the late Patricia (Harbeck) Rolick and the late Raymond Rolick. She graduated from Tolman High-school and recently just left her job at Market Basket in Attleboro, Mass.
Chassy enjoyed spending time with her nieces, nephew, and great-nieces with who she loved with her entire heart. She was a loving cat-mom to all her animals. She will be remembered for her sarcasm, her stubbornness and most of all her love for her family.
Chassy is survived by her sisters Catherine Rolick of Pawtucket, Christine Jeffers and her husband, Eugene, of Lincoln, Cheryl LeBeau (her best friend) and her brother-in-law David LeBeau with whom she lived. Chastity leaves behind her niece Brittany LeBeau (her right hand and caretaker for the last year) and her fiancé, David Chamberlain, of Pawtucket; Erika Jeffers of Smithfield, and Devin Jeffers of Lincoln; her four great-nieces who were everything to her: Arabella LeBeau, Autumn LeBeau, Addyson LeBeau, and Alanna LeBeau all of Pawtucket.
She loved playing outside, board games and most of all chasing her cats, if you knew Chassy you know how much she loved her family and what they meant to her.
Per Chastity's request and the family's privacy, there will be no funeral service for her. Donations can be made to the RISPCA in honor of Chastity and the love for her animals. We love you and miss you Chassy, say hi to mom for us.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.