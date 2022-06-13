Cheryl L King, 67, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 4, in Melbourne, Fla.
Cheryl was born the daughter of Howard Campbell and Gloria Harriet (Welles) Newsome on April 19, 1955, in Woonsocket, R.I. She was raised in Cumberland, R.I., along with her two siblings. As a family, they would spend every summer at their Buttonwoods beach house in Warwick, R.I. It was there she met the love of her life, Michael J. King.
Michael and Cheryl were married on Jan. 20, 1974, and they would spend over 43 wonderful years together. In 1999, they decided to take a chance and move from Warwick, R.I., to sunny Melbourne, Fla., where they could be close to the beach and Disney World. They shared a love for Siamese cats and had several as furry family members over the years. Cheryl loved butterflies, the beach, sunshine, and learning the art of growing and caring for orchids.
Cheryl was a medical billing and coding specialist for over 45 years in both Rhode Island and Florida. Upon arriving in Florida, she became employed with Clevens Face & Body Specialists where she made many wonderful friends throughout her years there.
Cheryl was preceded in death by her husband, Michael King; her parents, Howard and Gloria Newsome; her father-in-law, Vincent King; and brother-in-law Dennis Piluri. She is survived by her two siblings Deborah Piluri and David Newsome (Marissa); nieces, Kristin Skinner (Brian) and Stacey Piluri; nephews, Dagan Newsome and Tristan Newsome; great nephews, Sammy Skinner and Seth Skinner; mother-in-law, Rena King; brother-in-law, Dennis King; along with many cousins and many wonderful friends.
There are no services set at this time, but a celebration of life for Cheryl will be planned soon. In lieu of flowers, you can donate in her name to VITAS Hospice Healthcare who took special care of her or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital which was very close to her heart.
