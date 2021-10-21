Cheryl L. (Cameron) Paquet, 74, a Smithfield resident since 1977, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021.
She was the beloved wife of Donald Paquet. Cheryl was born in Providence, R.I., a daughter of the late Melvin D. and Marilyn A. (Beckett) Cameron. She was an English teacher at Cumberland High School, St. Patrick High School and Tollgate High School for 20 years before retiring in 2014. She also taught English at Rhode Island College for the Upward Bound Program. Cheryl was a part of the adjunct faculty at CCRI and Bryant University.
In addition to her husband, Donald, she was the loving mother of Nathan J. Paquet (Cheryl) of Clayville, R.I., and their children Nathan, Lea and Jilliana; Elisa A. Campbell (James) of Richmond, R.I., and their children Aubrey, Brynne and Chace; Katy L. Miller (Scott) of Hillsdale, N.J., and their son, Cameron; Stacia C. Charland (Matthew) of South Kingstown, R.I., and their children Landon and Lila. She was the sister of Nancy P. Thomas of Cape Coral, Fla., Holly B. Trahan of Warwick, R.I., and the late Clinton H. Cameron.
Her funeral will be held Saturday, Oct. 23, at 10 a.m., at Greater R.I. Baptist Temple, 671 Greenville Ave., Johnston. Burial will be in Highland Memorial Park Cemetery, Johnston. Visitation will be in the Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel, 643 Putnam Pike, Greenville, Friday Oct. 22, from 4 to 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Greater R.I. Baptist Temple will be appreciated. For online condolences, visit www.TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com .
