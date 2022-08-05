Christina Diana Camilo, 37, of Pawtucket, lost her courageous battle with cervical cancer on Friday, July 29, 2022. She passed away peacefully at Hope Health Hulitar Hospice Center in Providence, R.I.

She was the proud mother of Faith Christina, Hope Michelle, Grace Isabella and Joy Arijeta, the wife of David Camilo, the daughter of Meredithe Juliano, and the sister of Rebecca Slate.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.