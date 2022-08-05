Christina Diana Camilo, 37, of Pawtucket, lost her courageous battle with cervical cancer on Friday, July 29, 2022. She passed away peacefully at Hope Health Hulitar Hospice Center in Providence, R.I.
She was the proud mother of Faith Christina, Hope Michelle, Grace Isabella and Joy Arijeta, the wife of David Camilo, the daughter of Meredithe Juliano, and the sister of Rebecca Slate.
Born in Hartford, Conn., Christina grew up in Rugby, N.D., where she met her lifelong friend, Jessica Hollerman. She spent her adult life living in Rhode Island.
Christina was very gifted artistically. In high school, she was part of the dance team, drama club, speech team, yearbook committee, homecoming committee, float committee, and the school newspaper. She graduated with honors. Christina loved animals and cared for many over the course of her life. She would often shyly grin and confess she’d adopted another pet.
Christina devoted her life to her four children. Her eldest daughter, Faith, passed away from epilepsy at age 14. Christina was committed to filling her daughters' lives with endless activities including trips to museums, zoos, aquariums, frequent visits to Great Wolf Lodge, a trip granted by the Make-a-Wish Foundation to Disney World, Universal Studios, and SeaWorld and summers at Camp Purple/Camp Matty. She taught her girls to believe in themselves and to have confidence in their ability to do anything. Even before Christina was diagnosed with cancer, she knew the time with her family was precious, she documented the major milestones as well as everyday moments with thousands of pictures.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at noon, at the Truth Tabernacle United Pentacostal Church, 542 Potters Ave., Providence, RI 02907. Donations in her name may be made to the RISPCA. For guestbook and condolences, visit www.averystortifuneralhome.com.
