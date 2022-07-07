Christine A. Kelly, 48, of North Smithfield, passed away July 5, 2022, in Landmark Medical Center Intensive Care Unit, with her loving family by her side.
Born in North Smithfield, she was the daughter of former R.I. State Senate Majority Leader Paul S. Kelly and Eileen B. Kelly of North Smithfield, R.I., and West Palm Beach, Fla. She also leaves a sister, Paula S. Lea, a brother-in-law, David Lea, and a niece, Fiona D. Lea, all of Barrington, R.I.
Christine graduated from North Smithfield High School in 1991. She received her bachelor’s degree from Rhode Island College in 1995, and received her MBA from Bryant University. During her sabbatical, she studied in the MBA program at the University of Oxford in Oxford, England. She was formerly employed at Citizen’s Bank in R.I. as vice president of the Anti-Money Laundering Division.
Special thanks to the nurses, doctors, and staff at Landmark Medical Center who took such special care of Christine.
At the request of the family, funeral services and interment will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at stjude.org.
A wonderful life, fully lived, yet taken too soon! May she rest in peace!
