Christopher Michael Downs, 68, passed away unexpectedly Nov. 12, 2021 of a pulmonary embolism.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Jill (Partington). He is the beloved father of Ian and Kyle (Heather) and grandfather to his beloved Ava. He was predeceased by his Parents, Glenna (Duggan) and Charles Downs II and brothers Peter and Charles III. He is survived by brothers Tom (Sheila), John (Rima), Mathew (Linda Almond), Andrew, Steven, and his sister, Glenna Downs Besnoff, as well as his nephews and nieces: Sarah Rudis (Steven), Charles IV (Sharlene), Meghan (Justin Bouthillette), Aaron Besnoff, Nathan Besnoff and Trevor Downs; and his sister-in-law Beth Downs.
Christopher was an outdoorsman, played the clarinet and saxophone, went scuba diving (like his dad), was an excellent photographer taking courses at Rhode Island College and loved jazz with the nickname of (Art Blakey). His sons joked that he was the king of the "air guitar" and infamous hand dancing. He loved going up to the camp in Eustis, Maine, for fishing, canoeing on the Dead River and blueberry picking.
After graduating from Lincoln High School he worked at Electric boat in Quonset Point Rhode Island. A few years later he and Jill moved to Maine and he worked at Bath Iron works for over 35 years. Chris coached soccer and baseball in Brunswick. He loved to travel and went on many cruises in the Caribbean with his family, his favorite place to visit was Akumal, Mexico. He and Jill spent their lives raising their sons and renovating a New England Farm house. Chris and Jill had recently purchased their retirement home in Bowdoinham, Maine.
There will be a celebration of his life on Saturday, Dec. 18, from noon to 4p.m., at Northgate Toll House, on 1873 Old Louisquisset Pike, Lincoln, R.I. Friends and family are all invited.
In lieu of flowers, send donations in memory of Chris to NAMI (National Alliance for the Mentally Ill), 154 Waterman St. Ste 5B, Providence, RI 02906.
