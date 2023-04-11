Cindy Lou Roy, 62, of Woonsocket, passed away Sunday, April 9, 2023, in Rhode Island Hospital.
Born in Bangor, Maine, she was the daughter of the late Charles P. and Elizabeth (Sanborn) Day.
Cindy spent most of her life volunteering to help others, many years at CCA (Community Care Alliance) and the Woonsocket Cat Sanctuary where she made true lasting friendships. She was a friend of Bill W. Cindy loved cats and even during years of dialysis she never missed an event or yard sale to help the cats. She was an avid book reader, she loved puzzles and the beach and dancing. Most of all she loved spending time with her family and friends, she was feisty and had a big heart. She lived hard and loved hard.
She is survived by her son, Eric Day, of California; Her three sisters, Kathleen Pina, and Cheryl Paquette, and her husband, Jerry, both of Woonsocket, Michelle Lawrence, of St. Petersburgh, Fla.; and adopted sister (granddaughter) Ariana Day of Fla.; her seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren who affectionately called her GiGi; Many nieces/nephews and great nieces/nephews; So many true friends that loved her dearly; and cannot forget her fur babies Harley and Morticia, whom she adored. She will be dearly missed. She was the sister of the late Jeffrey and Charles Day, and the adopted sister of the late Ana Rosa-Day.
Her funeral will be held Tuesday, April 18, 2023, beginning with visitation at 4 p.m., followed by a service at 6 p.m., in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket, RI 02895.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Woonsocket Cat Sanctuary, 266 Mendon Road, Woonsocket, RI 02895.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.