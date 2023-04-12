It is with great sadness that the family of Claire D. (Ethier) (Havunen) Davison, of North Smithfield, announces her passing at age 85 on Monday, April 3, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.

Claire had the biggest heart and most beautiful smile. She was a quiet person but also witty. She was fearless and independent, yet sensitive and compassionate. She was strong willed and those traits not only defined Claire, but they were a part of who she was. Her strength helped her deal with several life challenges. Claire was a strong fighter, now flying with sparkly purple wings to a land we cannot see. She is free and at peace.

