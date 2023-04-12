It is with great sadness that the family of Claire D. (Ethier) (Havunen) Davison, of North Smithfield, announces her passing at age 85 on Monday, April 3, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.
Claire had the biggest heart and most beautiful smile. She was a quiet person but also witty. She was fearless and independent, yet sensitive and compassionate. She was strong willed and those traits not only defined Claire, but they were a part of who she was. Her strength helped her deal with several life challenges. Claire was a strong fighter, now flying with sparkly purple wings to a land we cannot see. She is free and at peace.
She worked briefly for Crownmark Jewelry and the Country Mouse in North Smithfield for many years. Yet her most important job was as a homemaker. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Some of her greatest joys came with visits of the kids and grandkids. They created many memories. She loved to travel, so going on family trips with them were much looked forward to.
Claire’s favorite things included playing cards and board games. She also enjoyed her time with her husband making and selling crafts. Puzzles were her time alone.
Claire will be missed by her husband of 40 years, Jackie D. Davison. She also leaves her children Cheryl (Havunen) Bergeron of Whitinsville, Mass., Steven Havunen, of Honolulu, Hawaii, Kim Havunen of Pascoag, R.I., Dawn (Havunen) Alonzo of Bakersfield, Calif., David Havunen of North Smithfield, R.I., and Patricia (Havunen) Dolan of Glocester, R.I.; three stepchildren, Alan Davison, Ronald Davison, and Scott Davison, along with their wives/husbands; 45 combined grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren, and her brother, Paul Ethier, of Harrisville, R.I. She was the daughter of the late Felix and Doris (Blanchette) Ethier, wife of the late Neil W. Havunen Jr., and the late William F. Havunen, sister of the late Jeanne (Ethier) Davison, and stepmother of the late Carl Davison.
Her funeral will be held Tuesday, April 18, 2023, beginning with visitation at 9 a.m., followed by a service at 11 a.m., in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket. Burial will follow at St. John the Baptist Cemetery, 310 Wrentham Road, Bellingham, Mass.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude's Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
