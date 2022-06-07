Each season of the year and every holiday on the calendar has its own special atmosphere, its own unique flavor. Claire Lemay knew how to make them all special and reflect a celebration for each season and holiday. Whether it was summer or fall, Christmas of the Fourth of July, as the center of her family Claire brought everyone together.
Claire H. Lemay, 84, of Woonsocket died Monday, June 6, 2022, at The Friendly Home. She was the loving wife of the late Robert L. “Bob” Lemay. They were married on Sept. 3, 1956, and shared over 55 years together until Bob’s passing in 2011.
Born and raised in Woonsocket, she was a daughter of the late Wilfred and Antoinette (Gosselin) Duplessis. She was a lifelong resident of the city.
In her earlier years, Claire worked as a seamstress. She was a dedicated homemaker, raising her family. Claire was an active parishioner of St. Agatha Church, volunteering for numerous activates at the parish. Claire was also the “behind the scenes” supportive presence for Woonsocket’s well-known Lemay’s Skate Shop on St. Barnabe Street.
Claire was especially talented at arts and crafts. She created many decorative pieces for herself and others, each reflecting the season and holidays, especially Christmas.
Some of Claire’s favorite times were camping with her family, either at Fishermen's Memorial Campground in South County or closer to home at George Washington Campground in Chepachet. Claire also traveled, was an avid patron of the bowling alley and enjoyed spending time at the beach.
Above all else, Claire will be remembered for her love and devotion to her family. Her most cherished role was being a grandmother and great-grandmother.
Claire is survived by her son, Joseph Lemay, and her daughter ,Linda Garfield, both of Woonsocket. She was the grandmother of Aurora, Michael, Matthew, Nicole, Erika, Jason and Amber and great-grandmother of Alianna, Sofia, Emma and Brayden. She was the sister of Jeannine Therien and the late Roger, Maurice, Gerard and Raymond Duplessis, Muriel Menard and Jacqueline Vanasse. Claire is also survived by many nieces and nephews and their families.
Her funeral will be Monday, June 13, at 9 a.m., from the Menard-Lacouture Funeral Home, 127 Carrington Ave., Woonsocket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Agatha Church, Joffre Street, Woonsocket. Claire will be laid to rest alongside her beloved husband, Bob, at St. Jean Baptiste Cemetery in Bellingham, Mass. Relatives and friends are invited to honor and remember Claire at visiting hours on Sunday, June 12 from 3 to 6 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the MA/RI Cystic Fibrosis Foundation 220 North Main St., Suite 104, Natick, MA. 01760 or www.cff.org.
Visit www.menardfuneralhome.com.
