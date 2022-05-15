Claire J. (Girard) Guertin, 92, of North Smithfield, died May 12, 2022, at home. She was the wife of the late Pat Guertin. Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Donat and Anna (Roch) Girard.
Mrs. Guertin graduated from Bryant College in 1983 with an accounting degree, and was the vice president for the former P.A. Mulvey's Hardware, Woonsocket. Claire was a founding member of Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Church, and was a communicant of Holy Trinity Parish. She wintered in Florida since 1994, enjoyed traveling, and even into her 80s, she still enjoyed playing tennis.
She is survived by two sons, Tom Guertin and his wife, Lorraine, of Harrisville, and John Guertin and his wife, Renee, of North Smithfield; a daughter, Susan DeGrave, and her husband, Dennis, of North Smithfield; five grandchildren, Michael and David Guertin, Patrick and Claire Guertin, and Christopher DeGrave; and three great-grandchildren, Cameron, McKenzie, and Cameron Mary. She was the sister of the late Donald Girard.
Her funeral will be held Wednesday, May 18, 2022, beginning with visitation at 8:30 a.m., in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., in Holy Trinity Parish, 1409 Park Ave., Woonsocket. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to HopeHealth, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904.
Visit www.holtfuneralhome.com.
