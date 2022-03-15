Claire J. Meunier, 90, formerly of Cumberland, passed away on March 9, 2022, at the Woonsocket Health & Rehabilitation Center.
She was the wife of the late Bernard Meunier. Born in Woonsocket, she was a daughter of the late Aram and Rose (Hebert) Berard.
Claire loved music, she enjoyed playing the piano and was a member of the choir at St. Patrick’s Church in Cumberland. She was an avid gardener and grew beautiful flowers. She was a devoted wife, a loving mother and grandmother and friend to all. She remains in our hearts, thoughts and prayers.
She is survived by her son, Marc Meunier, and his wife, Susan, of Granby, Conn.; two grandchildren, Daniel Meunier, Jessica Meunier and her husband, Jonathan Watkins; a brother-in-law, George Gautreau, and her nieces and nephews, George Gautreau Jr., Monique Gautreau, Suzanne Blakely, and Philip Gautreau and their families. She was predeceased by a brother, Fr. Aram J. Berard S.J., and a sister, Frances Gautreau.
Her funeral will be held Monday, March 21, 2022, at 10 a.m., at the Fournier & Fournier Funeral Home, 463 South Main St. Woonsocket, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., at Precious Blood Church, Carrington Ave., Woonsocket. Burial will follow in Precious Blood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org).
