Claire L. Pollard, 72, beloved daughter, loving sister and incomparable friend, passed away on Sunday, April 9, 2023. She fought a courageous battle for two years against stomach cancer.
Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late F. Leo and M. Evelyn (Crohan) Pollard. Claire is survived by two sisters, whom she also called best friends, Katherine V. (Pollard) Garafano of West Warwick, and Mary F. Pollard of North Providence. She was especially proud of her godson, Matthew Meegan, and many honorary nieces and nephews who knew her as Auntie Claire.
Claire graduated from Blessed Sacrament, where she was class valedictorian and St. Patrick’s High School, where she was also valedictorian. She was a graduate of Emmanuel College, Class of 1972, with a bachelor of arts in education and was a member of the 50th Class Reunion Committee, which was held last May. Claire was a middle school math teacher for 20 years at Nathan Bishop Middle School. For the following 15 years in Providence, she was the supervisor for elementary math coaches providing professional development for various schools and coordinator of the Saturday Math Academy. After retiring from Providence, she worked as the coordinator for professional development and math coaches in Central Falls for eight years.
Also in 1972, she began a part-time career as an usher at the Providence Civic Center, which became the Dunkin’ Donuts Center, and is currently the AMP. This was a job that she loved for 50 years, mostly because she loved the PC Friars basketball team. She was recently honored for her 50 years there, and Mark Patinkin wrote about her commitment to working there through her two years of chemotherapy treatment.
Claire loved music, dancing, traveling, golf, and attending theatrical performances and concerts and just celebrating life. She was a member of St. Augustine’s parish in Providence for more than 60 years, and for many years, was a Eucharistic minister and member of the Rosary and Altar Society there. Most importantly in Claire’s life was her faith, her family, and her friends. With Claire, if you were a friend, you were family. She gave so much of herself to others.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 13, from 3 to 7 p.m., at Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home, 659 East Greenwich Ave., West Warwick. Her funeral will be on Friday, April 14 at 10:30 a.m., at St. Augustine’s Church, 635 Mount Pleasant Ave., Providence, followed by burial at St. Ann’s Cemetery, Cranston. Family and friends are invited to arrive directly to church.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Claire’s memory may be sent to: St. Augustine’s, 639 Mount Pleasant Avenue, Providence, RI 02908; or to Lifespan Cancer Institute, Development Office, PO Box H, Providence, RI 02901, https://giving.lifespan.org/LCI . Condolences at carpenterjenks.com.
