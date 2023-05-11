Claire M. (McCaffrey) Bouchard, 90, of Greenville, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on April 26, at HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center.
She was the beloved wife of the late Leo J. Bouchard Jr. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late John J. and Cora (Deziel) McCaffrey.
After graduating from St. Patrick’s High School, she worked for New England Telephone and Telegraph Company as a telephone operator until getting married. After raising her family, Claire returned to work as a long distance telephone operator with AT&T and later Verizon, where she retired. She was a longtime member of the Telephone Pioneers.
Claire was a parishioner of St. Philip Church for 57 years. She attended Perpetual Adoration weekly for many years.
A devoted mom, she is survived by her beloved daughters, Jacqueline M. Bouchard, Esq., of Smithfield, and Carolyn M. Bouchard of Greenville; her sisters-in-law Elizabeth Farrell, Elizabeth Bouchard and Joan Quigley (Robert); and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews as well as numerous friends. Claire was predeceased by her son, Stephen J. Bouchard, her sister, Catherine LeClaire and brother, John J. McCaffrey Jr.
Claire enjoyed cooking, spending time with her family and friends, as well as vacationing in St. Maarten and Ogunquit, Maine. During the summer months, she could always be found enjoying her Sundays at the beach with her family. Her daughters would like to express their gratitude for the exceptional care, love and friendship shown by Debra Iafrati to Claire over the last year.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held on May 1, 2023, at 10 a.m. at St. Philip Church, 622 Putnam Pike, Greenville, RI 02828. Interment followed at St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston, R.I.
Visitation was held on April 30, at the Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home, 800 Greenwich Ave., Warwick, R.I. Donations may be sent to HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center, 1085 North Main St., Prov., RI 02904, in Claire’s memory.
