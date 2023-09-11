Clara “Claire” (Del Donno) Lindgren, 95, of Cumberland passed away peacefully Saturday, Sept. 9, at Heritage Hills Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Smithfield.
She was the wife of the late Alton B. Lindgren.
Born in North Providence, a daughter of the late Teodoro and Carmela (DeLuca) Del Donno, she had lived in Cumberland for the past 68 years.
Mrs. Lindgren was a teacher’s aide in the Cumberland School Department for many years before retiring.
She was a communicant of Historic St. Joseph’s Church, where she was a member of the Women’s Club of the church. She loved raising her children and spending time with family, grandchildren and friends. She loved to cook and enjoyed traveling.
She is survived by her two loving sons, Mark S. Lindgren and his wife, Virginia, of Cumberland, and Carlton B. Lindgren and his wife, Leslie, of West Hartford, Conn.; her five beloved grandchildren, Allison, Brittany, Nicole, Danielle and Nicholas; her two beloved great-grandchildren, Avery and Isabelle; and several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Frank Del Donno, Joseph Del Donno and Carmela Baptista.
Her Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, at 10 a.m., in Historic St. Joseph’s Church, 1303 Mendon Road, Cumberland. Her burial will be in St. Francis Cemetery, Pawtucket.
Relatives and friends are invited and may call at Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln, Tuesday, from 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mrs. Lindgren’s memory to the Boston Children’s Hospital Trust, 400 Park Drive, Suite 602, Boston, MA 02115 (www.childrenshospital.org) would be appreciated.
