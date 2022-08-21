Clara Gurwitz

Clara I. (Gould) Gurwitz, 103, of Boynton Beach, Fla., and Woonsocket, died Aug. 20, in The Grandview Center, Cumberland. She was the wife of the late Milton Gurwitz, who passed in 1989 after spending 25 years traveling the world with Clara. Born in Odessa, Russia, she was the daughter of the late Gerson and Fanny (Slate) Goldovsky.

Clara was a member of Congregation B'nai Israel and B'nai B'rith, Woonsocket, and a lifetime member of Hadassah. She volunteered at Magen David Adom, Ambulance for Israel.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.