Clara Gurwitz

Clara I. (Gould) Gurwitz, 103, of Boynton Beach, Fla., and Woonsocket, died Aug. 20, in The Grandview Center, Cumberland. She was the wife of the late Milton Gurwitz, who passed in 1989 after spending 25 years traveling the world with Clara. Born in Odessa, Russia, she was the daughter of the late Gerson and Fanny (Slate) Goldovsky.
Clara was a member of Congregation B'nai Israel and B'nai B'rith, Woonsocket, and a lifetime member of Hadassah. She volunteered at Magen David Adom, Ambulance for Israel.
Clara once stated that the secret to a long life was loving family, exercise, and laughter, which she embodied in her many years here. She was honored by Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt at the Woonsocket Senior Center with a proclamation when she turned 100 years young, which she was very proud of.
She never wanted to be a burden on her children, and even at 103, she did everything. She enjoyed telling jokes, making people laugh, Bingo, MahJong, and Canasta.
She is survived her three children, Gary Gurwitz of Woonsocket, and "Cookie" Rena Levinson, wife of the late Marvin Levinson, and Eddie Gurwitz, both of Boynton Beach, Fla. She was predeceased by her daughter, Martha Sulima, and her siblings, Morris and David Gould, and Olga Gurwitz.
Her funeral will be held Tuesday, Aug. 23, at 11 a.m., in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket, RI 02895. She will be laid to rest in B’nai B’rith Cemetery, Worcester. Shiva will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Clara's name to a charity of your choice.
