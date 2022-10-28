Claudette Lilliette Chicoine, 87, of Port St. Lucie, Fla., formerly, of Woonsocket, Rhode Island, passed away on Oct. 27, 2022.
Claudette was born on Dec. 29, 1934, in Woonsocket, R.I., to Theodora and Joseph Cloutier. After graduating from St. Clare High School, she joined Blackstone Valley Gas and Electric where she met her husband, Francis Chicoine. They married on Oct. 16, 1954, and celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary a few short weeks ago.
Claudette was a stay-at-home mother for 12 years, when she subsequently obtained a certificate in library science from the University of Rhode Island. She began a 25-year career in the Woonsocket School Department, the majority of which was spent at the Woonsocket High School library. She retired in the early 1990s. Claudette was involved in many activities throughout the years, beginning with raising funds allowing the Presentation of Mary sisters of St. Joseph's Parish to purchase their first automobile. She continued to volunteer throughout her daughters' school years.
As Claudette and Frank moved to Cumberland and Narragansett, and then eventually to Florida, Claudette created a community by organizing Mahjong groups, ladies luncheons and shared libraries.
Claudette is survived by her spouse and two daughters, Michelle Goldman and her husband, David, of Narragansett, R.I., and Renee Chicoine and her partner, Daniel Baudoin, of East Providence, R.I. She is also survived by two granddaughters and four great-grandchildren: Sarah Ross and her husband, Jeremy, of Boynton Beach, Fla., and their two children Jacob and Alexa; Hannah Blonshteyn and her husband, Daniel, of Darien, Conn., and their two children Benjamin and Zachary.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Claudette's memory can be made to the Museum of Work and Culture, 42 South Main St., Woonsocket, RI, 02895.
