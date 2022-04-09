Claudette M. Moore, 87, of Burrillville, and formerly of Cumberland, passed away peacefully Monday, April 4, 2022.
Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Albertine (Desjardins) Tellier.
Claudette was a switchboard receptionist for Metech International for many years before retiring. She was also involved in PWP (Parents without Partners), as well as a volunteer at the 295 visitor center. Claudette loved playing cards, and she loved helping people that are in need. She loved meeting new people, especially at Overlook Nursing Home, where she was like a mayor, she knew all the residents names and the staff, making friends everywhere she went. Claudette also loved going to Cape Cod. Most of all, Claudette loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, spending much time with them all.
She is survived by her children, Kathleen Morgan and her husband, Robert, and Michael Moore and his companion, Debbie Crenca; her sisters, Madeleine Artabasy and Martha Patnode. She also leaves her grandchildren, Steve Yu, Richard Iannelli, and Melissa Carpentier and her husband, Joe; her great-grandchildren, Aidan, Jeremy, and Aliza Carpentier.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to a committal service on Wednesday, April 13 at 11 a.m., in Precious Blood Cemetery, Woonsocket.
Arrangements by O’Neill Funeral Home, Cumberland; www.oneillfuneralhomes.com.
