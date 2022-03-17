Claudia Ann (Siniak) Jacques, age 71, passed away peacefully Sunday morning, March 13, 2022, at her winter residence in West Palm Beach, Fla.
Born in Pawtucket, R.I., she was the daughter of the late Mary and Walter Siniak and the wife of Dennis Jacques for 43 years.
After graduating in 1972 from Rhode Island College, she spent her 31-year teaching career in Cumberland and Lincoln, R.I. In addition to her many teaching friends, she made even more friends playing tennis and golf in Rhode Island and Florida.
Claudia was an experienced traveler, an avid lifelong Patriots fan, and an admirer of anything and everything tropical. Her love of nature included observing and feeding birds, tending to the beautiful flowers and plants in her gardens, and beach combing for shells and sea glass.
She thoroughly enjoyed organizing social get-togethers and occasions to gather and celebrate where there was an abundance of food, conversation and laughter. She always looked forward to their annual 4th of July party in Nausauket to welcome friends and relatives, where her culinary skills were most appreciated. With a margarita in her hand, conversation was non-stop!
In addition to her devoted husband, she is also survived by her loving sisters Marcia Siniak of Pawtucket, R.I., and Andria Palange of Seekonk, Mass.; her nephew, Jonathan Barry, and his partner, Dara Bayer, of Boston; her niece Olivia Palange, of Seekonk; as well as cousins in Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Florida and an aunt in Massachusetts.
Claudia was genuinely devoted to her family and friends. Her kind and giving heart and her sweet smile will forever be remembered.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Claudia's Life Celebration to begin with visiting hours on Sunday, March 20, 2022, from 1 to 4 p.m., and continuing on Monday, March 21, 2022, at 9 a.m., in the J.J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Cumberland, R.I. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., in the St. John Vianney Church, 3609 Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland, R.I. Burial will be at Swan Point Cemetery, 585 Blackstone Boulevard, Providence, R.I.
In lieu of flowers, please contribute to crossroadsri.org or operationsmile.org.
To view the online memorial, visit www.jjduffyfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.