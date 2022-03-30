Clifford Ellston Jr., of Jaffrey, N.H., died peacefully on March 18, 2022, at the Jack Bryne Center in Lebanon, N.H.
He was born on March 24, 1934, son of Clifford and Lillian Ellston in Lincoln, R.I. Clifford graduated class of 1951 from Cumberland High School in Cumberland, R.I. After high school, he married Jean-Frances Pressey on Aug. 20, 1955. Together they raised their children Clifford, Paul and Teresa in Cumberland, R.I.
He found great pleasure in target shooting and woodworking. He was a member of the American Legion Post 11 in Jaffrey, N.H., as well as a member of the Free Masons of Cumberland, R.I.
Clifford was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his two sons, Clifford Ellston III and his wife, Susan, of Sandown, N.H., and Paul Ellston of Jaffrey, N.H.; his daughter, Teresa Lee, of Providence, R.I; his brother, Robert Ellston; three grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and many close friends.
Services/memorial service will be held on April 7, 2022, at 2 p.m., in the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 111 Glenallen St., Winchendon, Mass., 01475.
To share memories and condolences with Clifford’s family, please visit www.cournoyerfh.com.
