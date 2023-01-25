Colleen I. Bernstein, 81, of Manville, died Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at Oakland Grove Health Care Center in Woonsocket.
Born on March 7, 1941, Colleen was the daughter of the late Herve and Clemence (St. Onge) Charpentier. She was also the stepdaughter of the late Roger Blanchette.
Colleen was the wife of the late Roger Blais who passed away in 1973 and the late Samuel Bernstein with who Colleen shared 34 years of marriage after Roger’s passing.
Colleen attended Angelo’s Hairdressing School in Woonsocket.
Colleen was employed by HealthTex Corporation. She also worked as a hairdresser in Manville for several years.
Colleen was a lifelong member of St. James Parish. She loved collecting angel figurines as she had a special relationship in her heart and soul with God’s messengers. Colleen liked to pass her spare time immersed in a good book.
Colleen is survived by her extended family and her lifelong friends.
Her Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at 10 a.m., in St. James Church, Division Street, Manville. Colleen will be laid to rest at St. James Cemetery. Visiting hours are Tuesday morning from 9:15 to 9:45 a.m., prior to Mass, at Menard-Lacouture Funeral Home, 71 Central St., Manville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. James Parish, 33 Division St., Manville, R.I. 02838.
