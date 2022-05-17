Concetta A. Iacovelli, 77, died Monday, May 16, 2022, at Fatima Hospital. She was the wife of Bernard A. Iacovelli. They were planning to celebrate their 58th wedding anniversary in September.
Born in Woonsocket, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Theresa (Grassi) Giordano. They had lived in Greenville for 57 years.
Concetta was a supervisor for the Rhode Island Division of Taxation for 24 years before retiring.
Besides her husband, she is survived by her children: David A. Iacovelli and his wife, Suzanne, of Charlestown, and Donna A. Perini and her husband, David, of Cranston; her grandchildren: Ryan, Nicholas, Amanda and Gabrielle and a great-granddaughter, Cora.
Her funeral service will be held Friday, May 20, at 9 a.m., in the Anderson-Winfield Funeral Home, Route 44 at Greenville Common, Greenville. Burial will be in R.I. Veteran’s Cemetery, Exeter. Visitation is Thursday, May 19, from 4 to 7 p.m.
Please omit flowers. Donations in her memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. For messages of condolence and directions, please visit www.andersonwinfield.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.