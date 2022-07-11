Constance D. Scotland, 87, with a giving heart, passed away on June 24, 2022.
She was the wife of 47 years to the late Ralph “Scotty” Scotland, and she was a proud lifetime resident of North Smithfield. Connie was born in Woonsocket on July 1, 1934, and was daughter of the late Ludger and Coranna Martin.
Connie loved family gatherings, cooking and gardening. She often cooked meals for family and neighbors. The more people she could feed and more flowers she planted, the happier it made her. She was a 30-year employee as a glassblower technician with the former Amperex Company in North Smithfield, now known as Philips Corporation.
She leaves behind a loving family: daughters, Denise Mullins and husband, Steven, Suzanne Lefebvre and Diane Freid, also her son, Paul Lefebvre, and wife, Debbie; siblings, Donald and Lorraine Lefebvre. She was a proud grandmother of Kathleen Holmes and husband, Tom, and Jason Lefebvre; and great-grandmother “Mem” to Thomas and Shannon Holmes of R.I., Gregg Lefebvre and wife, Ashley, Corey Lefebvre, Afton Lefebvre and partner, John Kittredge; great-grandchildren Samantha, Payton, Holden, Aaron, Michael, and Nathan Lefebvre of Vermont.
Connie’s life was lived well and in celebration of her life, visiting hours will be held on Saturday, July 16, 2022, in the Keene-Brown Funeral Home, 445 Greenville Road, North Smithfield, beginning at 10 a.m., with funeral services at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery in North Smithfield.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Heart Association and plant a tree Arbor Association in Connie’s memory.
Visit www.brownfuneralhomes.com.
