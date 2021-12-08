Constance Deshaies Desjardins passed away peacefully Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. She was just five days shy of turning 90 years old.
She was a gentle and sweet soul and was always thinking of others. She had a love for taking pictures, no matter where and when, and she was never without her camera.
She was born on Dec. 7 to Yvonne and Omer Deshaies of Woonsocket, R.I. She is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Leo Desjardins, veteran of the United States Air Force and Naval Reserve.
Her survivors include her sister, Muriel Garrity. She leaves behind four loving children, Robert Desjardins, Claire Moorman (Mark), Marc Desjardins (Petra), and Gary Desjardins (Stephanie). She is also survived by her grandchildren, Amanda Roudolfich, Alyssa Prince, Dominic, Thomas, and Michael Desjardins, and great-grandchildren, Luke and Leo Combel.
Her funeral will be held on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, with visitation at Anderson Winfield Funeral Home from 8 to 9 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m., in St. Philip Church, 622 Putnam Pike, Greenville, R.I. Interment will be held at the Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery, Exeter, R.I.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.