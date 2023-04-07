Constance (Landry) Emery, 81, of Attleboro, Mass, passed away on Friday, March 31, 2023, after a long illness. She died peacefully at home, as was her wish, with her loving family by her side.
Born in Central Falls, R.I., Connie was the daughter of Ernest and Beatrice (Tardiff) Landry. She was the sister of the late Kenneth Landry and the late Eileen (Landry) Corneau.
Connie was married to Leo Emery for 61 years. They were longtime residents of Pawtucket, R.I., where they raised their four children. They worked together to manage two successful businesses: first, Connie’s Cafeteria on Pine Street in Central Falls, and then Leo’s Catering on Dexter Street in Central Falls. Connie also worked at Providence Metalizing and Burst Range Valve/Brainan in Attleboro, Mass. She was a communicant of St. Mary’s Church in Pawtucket. After retirement, Leo and Connie moved to Attleboro, Mass. and became members of St. Theresa’s Church.
Along with a strong work ethic, Connie enjoyed traveling with her husband, taking road trips and cruises to visit and explore new places. She enjoyed sewing, ceramics, knitting, reading, and baking homemade desserts. Most of all, she enjoyed being Grammy to her nine grandchildren, hosting backyard pool parties, giving them rides to CCD class, and attending their special events. She also made great efforts to maintain relationships with her childhood classmates, her beloved cousins, friends from work, extended family members, and many others she met on her 81-year journey.
She is survived by her husband, Leo, her son Leo Jr. (and his wife Rachel) from Cumberland, her daughter Catherine Bonczek from Pawtucket, her daughter Joanne Barbeiro (and her husband Arnold) from Pawtucket, and her son Brian (and his wife Pamela) from Cumberland. Her nine grandchildren, Benjamin, Arnold Jr, Paige, Ryan, Hannah, Gwenyth, Timothy, Olivia, and Nicole will miss her dearly. She also leaves two great-grandchildren, Jack and Margaret.
Relatives and friends are invited to Connie’s Life Celebration, which will take place on Monday, April 17, 2023, at Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Higginson Ave., Lincoln, R.I. Visiting hours will be held from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Theresa’s Church, 18 Baltic St., Attleboro, Mass. Her burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Theresa’s Church can be made in Connie’s name, as her faith in God was important to her.
