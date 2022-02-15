Constance L. St. Germain, 87, of Woonsocket, died peacefully Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, surrounded by the love of her family.
She was the loving wife of the late Ralph W. St.Germain (WFD Ret.).
Born and raised in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Wilbrod and Florida (Lachapelle) Dubois. She was a lifelong resident of the city, a graduate of Woonsocket High School, and also attended classes at CCRI.
In her earlier years, Constance worked at Finklestiens and at Bernon Heights Elementary School in the cafeteria. She later worked at the Woonsocket YWCA for several years before retiring.
Constance was very talented at sewing and crocheting. When she was raising her family, she was active as a CCD teacher and Girl Scout troop mother.
Constance will be remembered for her love and devotion to her family. Her friendly and caring nature extended to everyone she met. A quiet and dignified lady, Constance treasured her role as wife and mother, and she absolutely loved being a grandmother and great-grandmother.
Constance is survived by her two daughters Susan E. Akers and her husband, James, of Manville, and Linda A. Cotnoir and her husband, Marc, of Woonsocket. She was the grandmother of Gregory and Melanie Cotnoir and Amanda Nobile and great-grandmother of Cecilia, Juliet and Jeffrey Nobile. She was the sister of the late Armand Dubois and his surviving wife, Muriel, Robert Dubois and his wife, Karen, Dennis Dubois and his wife, Denise, the late Richard Dubois and his surviving wife, Dawn, Pauline McCleod and her husband, William, and Lucille Bourque and her husband, Thomas. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and their families.
Her funeral will be Saturday, Feb. 19, at 9 a.m., from the Menard-Lacouture Funeral Home, 127 Carrington Ave., Woonsocket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., in Holy Trinity Parish (OLQM Church) Park Ave. Woonsocket. Burial will follow at St. James Cemetery in Manville. Visiting hours are Friday, Feb. 18, from 4 to 7 p.m.
visit www.menardfuneralhome.com .
