Mrs. Constance Lois Benaski, 88, of Pawtucket, passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on Jan. 17, 2022.
A lifelong resident of Rhode Island, Mrs. Benaski was born in Pawtucket, the daughter of the late Leonard Etienne Dufresne and Evelyna Hamel.
She enjoyed traveling with friends, ballroom dancing, and listening to music from the big band era. While employed by Texas Instrument Inc., she lived and worked in Dallas, Texas, for years before returning to Rhode Island to be closer to relatives and longtime friends. Mrs. Benaski spent her final years in the loving care of her daughter and son-in-law, Diane and Matthew Troiano, at their home on Central Avenue in Pawtucket.
She is survived by her four children: Edward Duck of Key Largo, Fla., James Duck of Churchton, Md., Diane Troiano of Pawtucket and Thomas Ayotte of Cumberland. Constance had four grandchildren: Andrew Pagnano of North Providence, Stefanie Grogan and Cristina Pagnano, of Pawtucket, and Paula Duck of Churchton, Md. She is also survived by her great-granddaughter, Kiya Grogan, of Pawtucket.
A private burial and memorial gathering will take place at the family’s convenience at Notre Dame Cemetery on Daggett Avenue in Pawtucket.
