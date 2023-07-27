Constance O. Ricci, 85, died Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at Oakland Grove Health Care Center.
Constance was the wife of the late Roland Gauthier, Andre Detonnancourt and George Ricci.
Born and raised in Woonsocket, she was a daughter of the late Eugene E. Norris Jr. and Yvonne (Gosselin) Norris. She was a graduate of Woonsocket High School Class of 1956. Constance lived in Manville for many years where she raised her family. She also resided in North Providence and Cumberland for a number of years.
In her earlier years, Constance worked at Taft-Pierce Mfg. Company, Marquette Credit Union and Providence College. She was employed at Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island for many years until retiring in 1999.
Constance was a longtime active communicant of St. Ambrose Parish. A devout Catholic, her faith was an integral part of her life. She served as Youth Minister Coordinator for the Diocese of Providence for many years. Her love of music, song and theater extended into her involvement in music ministry and her special program of clown ministry. She participated in these ministries to help bring the love of God to everyone. Her special performances included “Wing ‘n Prayer” and “Prodigal Son” and “Children of Light.”
Connie’s most cherished memories were camping with her family in South County and spending time at East Matunuck State Beach. Connie was an avid angler while fishing on Worden’s Pond in Wakefield. She would go fishing at all hours, day or night, and catch anything and everything that swam, you name it catfish bass, pickerel, Connie reeled them all in with her trademark skill with a fishing rod.
Connie will be remembered for her love and devotion to her family, and her kindness and care for all who were blessed to have crossed paths with her in life.
Connie is survived by her two sons, Marc Gauthier and his wife, Jane ,of Albion and Eugene Gauthier and his wife, Linda, of Woonsocket; and two daughters, Denise Lambert of Lincoln and Jacqueline Smith of Pawcatuck, Conn. She was the sister of the late Donald E. Norris. She is survived by her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nephews Donald and John Norris and their families. Constance is also survived by her stepchildren Diane Walsh, David Ricci, Michael Ricci and Linda Markely and their families.
Her Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at 10 a.m. in St Ambrose Church, School Street, Albion. Burial will be private. Relatives and friends are invited to gather to honor and remember Constance at visiting hours on Monday, July 31, from 4 to 7 p.m., at Menard-Lacouture Funeral Home, 127 Carrington Ave., Woonsocket.
In lieu of flowers, Connie requested that memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl. Memphis, TN 38105 or www.stjude.org.
