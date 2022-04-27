Constance Rita Poltar, 79, originally of Woonsocket, R.I., passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at The Retreat in Berryville, Va., after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. Connie was a loving wife, mother, memere, sister, aunt, niece, and cousin.
Connie was born Oct. 8, 1942, in Woonsocket, R.I., the daughter of the late Walter Fontaine and Germaine Demaire Fontaine. Growing up, Connie had a love of dance, starring in Swan Lake and auditioning to be a Rockette. Her adventurous spirit led her to move to Miami, where she met her husband.
She married Robert Stephen Poltar on Oct. 25, 1970, in Wrentham, Mass., and the two spent time travelling the world while raising a family. Before and after raising her children, Connie worked as an analyst for the Central Intelligence Agency.
In retirement, Connie and Bob moved to Palm Coast, Fla., where they enjoyed time on and by the water. Wherever she was, Connie easily made friends with her outgoing and fun-loving personality. She was active in the community, frequently playing golf, planning events, and attending outings with friends. She loved time with family, especially with her four grandchildren, who she was notorious for spoiling. Connie had a generous heart, a beautiful spirit, and a deep faith. She led with grace in everything she did, cherishing life and making memories with family and friends.
Surviving with her husband are a daughter, Michele (Bill) Finley of Lorton, Va.; a son Dan (Jessica) Poltar of Charles Town, W.Va.; a sister, Carol (Ron) Gobeille of Pascoag, R.I.; and four loving grandchildren, Caitlin, Ryan, Michael, and Christopher.
Family and friends will be received on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at St. Bridget of Ireland Catholic Church, Berryville, Va., at 2: p.m., in the narthex of the church, followed by a funeral mass at 3 p.m. with Rev. Paul M. Grankauskas officiating. Burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, May 6, 2022, at Quantico National Cemetery in Triangle, Va.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in Connie’s memory.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, Va.
