Cora L. (Desrosiers) Parent Poulin, 97, of Lincoln, R.I., died Tuesday evening Dec. 21, 2021, at home.
She was the loving wife of the late Maurice A. Parent and the late Gerard W. Poulin.
Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Rose-Anna (Plante) Desrosiers. She married Maurice A. Parent in 1946 in Sorel, QC. Together they had five children in Woonsocket and later built a new home on Parent Court in Lincoln, where she resided for over 54 years. Maurice passed away in a tragic car accident in Canada in 1968. She married Gerard W. Poulin Sr. from Uxbridge, Mass., in 1976.
Cora worked at Branch River Wool Combing Co., and later at Codex Corp. and AT Cross before retiring. She was a parishioner of St. James Parish in Manville. She had a passion for music, played the accordion, harmonica, and loved to dance Canadian quadrilles. For years she and her husband Gerard organized quadrille dances at the dance hall in Bellingham, Mass. She always kept her Quebecois heritage close to her heart.
Cora was devoted to her family and will be remembered as a friendly and outgoing woman. She loved children and was a mom to the whole neighborhood, and by extension all their friends. The home on Parent Court was “where it was at” in the ‘60s, ‘70s, and ‘80s. Everyone enjoyed the pool or just hanging out, where large meals were the norm.
Cora is survived by her son, Andre Parent, and his wife, Connie, of Germany, and two daughters, Diane Parent with whom she lived in Lincoln, and Carol Berube and her husband, Roger, of Davenport, Fla. (formerly of Holden, Mass.). She was the mother of the late Donald Marc-Andre Parent who passed away in March 2021 and the late Leandre (Lee) Parent who passed away in May 2018.
Cora is also survived by Gerard’s children Marguerite Benedetto (Nicholas), Gerard W. Poulin Jr. (Monica), Ronald Poulin (Barbara), and Roger, Roland and Susan Poulin of Uxbridge, Mass.
Cora was the sister of Claire Lemoine of St. Victoire, QC, and Rejeanne Peloquin of St. Robert, QC, and the late Jean-Paul and Aldor Desrosiers, Ida Aussant, and Maria Peloquin. She is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and their families.
Her funeral will be held Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at 9 a.m., from the Menard-Lacouture Funeral Home, 127 Carrington Ave., Woonsocket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., in St. James Church in Manville. Cora will be laid to rest with her beloved husband Maurice at St. James Cemetery. Visiting hours are Friday, Jan. 7, from 4 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org .
