Courtney B. (Carpenter) Huard, 42, of Cumberland, passed away on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. She was the wife of Eric Huard.
Born in Providence, she was the daughter of Monique (Morin) Charpentier and step-daughter of Michael Charpentier of Cumberland and the daughter of the late Edward Carpenter Jr. and step-daughter of the late Kathy Carpenter. She was a lifelong resident of Cumberland.
Courtney was a 1998 graduate of Cumberland High School. She graduated from URI with a bachelor's degree in science for nutrition and dietetics in 2003, and a master's degree in nutrition from URI in 2006.
Mrs. Huard was the owner of True Self Nutrition LLC of Cumberland and Providence. Her career was more than just her job, but it was her true calling. At the core of her practice was a strong commitment to go above and beyond to help clients with an accepting, open, dedicated and non judgemental approach, she worked to empower her clients to heal and thrive.
Courtney was a loving and dedicated mother. Those in the community would always see her on the sidelines of her children's events with a bright smile cheering them on. She also enjoyed riding her bike, running, and walking her dogs Luna and Pearl. Those who love her will always remember her love for her family, her gift to talk, especially to her close friends and family on the phone.
She leaves her three children, Grant, Blake and Sydney Huard of Cumberland; her siblings, Heather L. Carpenter, Jonathan E. Carpenter and his wife, Stephanie, and Jennah R. Carpenter, all of Cumberland; her three stepbrothers, Michael Charpentier and his wife, Kate, Adam Maziarz and Andrew Maziarz; her paternal grandmother, Anne Carpenter, of Florida; her aunts and uncles, Scott and Kerrie Carpenter and David and Karen Carpenter; many cousins, as well as 11 nieces and nephews and an angel nephew in heaven. She also leaves her two best friends. She was the stepsister of the late Bethany Dupont, granddaughter of the late Ruth and Andre Morin and Edward Carpenter Sr. and niece of the late Madeleine Blanchard and Richard Morin.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to visiting hours on Thursday, June 30, from 4 to 7 p.m., in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Route 122, Cumberland.
Her funeral will be held Friday, July 1, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., in the St. John Vianney Church, 3587 Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland. Burial will follow in the Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the MEDA - Multiservice Eating Disorder Association at medainc.org.
For the online memorial, visit www.jjduffyfuneralhome.com.
