Craig Alan Harris, M.D., 84, of Portsmouth, R.I., formerly of Cumberland, R.I., passed away on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. His family at his side, he transitioned in peace, with the dignity and grace that characterized his whole life.

Craig is survived by his wife of 59 years, Judith (Holden) Harris; his children, Holly A. Harris, of Naperville Ill.; Jonathan H. Harris, and his wife, Elizabeth, of Portsmouth, R.I.; and Jeffrey L. Harris ,and his wife, Alicia, of Charlotte, N.C.; his grandchildren, Rachael Simoneau and her husband, JT, of Chicago, Ill.; Rebecca Johnson of Naperville, Ill.; Langdon Harris and Nathaniel Harris, of Portsmouth, R.I.; Reagan Harris and Tatum Harris, of Charlotte, N.C.; and a great-grandson, Theodore Simoneau, of Chicago. He was preceded in death by his brother, Kent W. Harris, and his parents, Edwin and Marjorie (Wiley) Harris.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.