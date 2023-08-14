Crisanto R. Medina Sr., 75, of Woonsocket, passed away peacefully Aug. 9, 2023, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family.
He was the husband of Norlinda (Solis) Medina of Woonsocket. Born in the Philippines, he was the son of the late Eduardo and Luceria (Reyes) Medina.
Crisanto honorably served the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam war, spending seven years on various ships. He enjoyed many careers before dedicating himself to being a special education teacher for Evergreen Center until retirement. After retiring, he delighted in sharing his musical talents; pursuing his passion of singing and performing at various events such as the Woonsocket Autumnfest, earning the affectionate moniker “Asian Elvis.”
Cris enjoyed spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren and many many friends. He leaves behind a legacy of devotion, strength, courage, positivity and a determination to never give up, that lives in the hearts of all who knew him.
Besides his wife, Norlinda, he is survived by his children, Crisanto Medina Jr. and his wife, Wendy, of North Smithfield, Tanya Medina-Guernon and her husband, Daniel, of Woonsocket, and Stacy Taylor and her husband, James, of North Smithfield; two step-children, Lorelei Pablo and her husband, Nathan Daviau, and Victor Pablo, both of Woonsocket; seven grandchildren, Shaye, Gabriel, Raphael, Liam, Alex, NJ and Scott; his siblings, Ed and Mario Medina of the Philippines, and Maria Fe Salazar of California and the Philippines.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, from 4 to 7 p.m., in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket. Burial will be private at R.I. Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Medina family, 464 Coe St., Woonsocket.
