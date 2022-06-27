Cummings Francis Keaney, 79, of Cumberland, R.I., passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Overlook Nursing Home in Pascoag, R.I., with his beloved wife of nearly 36 years, Mary Melchiorri, by his side.
Cummings (Butch) was born on June 16, 1943, in Rockland, Mass., to the late John J. and Carmelite F. (Jacoby) Keaney. He graduated from Rockland High School, Class of 1962. He attended Northeastern University, where he studied business administration. He was an entrepreneur and sales person. Later in life, he enjoyed working with people in a customer service capacity for companies like EMC and Stream International.
In his retirement, Butch enjoyed traveling to North Myrtle Beach and he fondly remembered a cousins' trip to Italy, which heightened his love of history. If Butch had a motto, it was "Family Above All." He loved family dinners and annual cookouts in Onset. Cummings had a large movie collection and enjoyed watching his movies and television. He was a dedicated and passionate New England Patriots fan and enjoyed watching the Boston Red Sox.
In addition to his parents, Cummings was predeceased by his in-laws, Nando and Jennie (Narciso) Melchiorri, his brother, John, and by his sister, Carmelite. He was the loving father of Brian Keaney and his wife, Susan, of Bellingham, Mass., and Erica Catron of Westfield, Mass.; his step-children Maureen Streeto of Plainville, Mass., and Amy Carter and her husband, Craig, of Duxbury, Mass. He was the adoring grandfather (Nunu Chini) of Christopher O'Leary and his wife, Sarah, Brenden, Aiden and Landen Keaney, Turner Catron, Abby and Nora Carter; and great-grandfather of Mia O'Leary. He also leaves his sister and brother-in-law, JoAnn and John Nelson, as well as many Melchiorri and Narciso cousins. He was the dedicated dog father of the late Scrappy, Molly and Dolce Chini.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Cummings' Life Celebration to be held with visiting hours on Saturday, July 2, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., immediately followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m., in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Route 122, Cumberland, R.I.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Overlook Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Activity Fund, 14 Rock Ave., Pascoag, RI 02859-0152
To view the online memorial, visit www.jjduffyfuneralhome.com.
