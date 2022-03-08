Cynthia M. "Cindy" Petit, 87, a resident of North Smithfield, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, March 6, 2022.
Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Pericles and Eleni (Shtika) Doku.
She is survived by her daughters, Deborah Carroll of North Providence, and Linda Pare and her husband, Al, of Burrillville; three grandchildren, Ashley (Carroll) Correa and her husband, Justin, Zachary Pare and his wife, Michelle, and Travis Pare and his fiancée, Madelyn Hill; her loving sister, Jane Andreoni of North Smithfield; her brother, Arthur Stika of Florida; her sister-in-law, Julie Doku of Arizona; and many nieces and nephews. Cindy was predeceased by her sister, Mary Meotti; two brothers, Joseph Doku and his wife, Helen, and Peter Doku; her sister-in-law, Melinda Stika; and her great-grandson, Connor Pare.
Cindy had a heart of gold, and always thought of others before herself. During her 40-year career as a teller and later supervisor at Old Colony/Newport National Bank, which later became Citizen’s Bank, she enjoyed building long-lasting relationships with her customers (she received many Christmas and thank you cards over the years). Cindy loved staying busy, and in her retirement participated in the Senior Companion Program, where she provided care and friendship to older seniors for over 20 years.
She enjoyed her trips to Twin River, a piping hot cup of percolated coffee, shopping for bargains, doing word searches, and spending time with her family. She loved cooking her favorite Albanian recipes, like her amazing spinach pie and her famous Albanian butter cookies, called "Kourabiedes.” Visitors to her home never left hungry or empty-handed.
A Celebration of Cindy's Life will be held Monday, March 14, 2022, beginning with visitation from 3 to 5 p.m., and followed by a service at 5 p.m., in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Cindy's name may be made to Ashley Elizabeth Ministries, PO Box 114267, North Providence, RI 02911.
Visit www.holtfuneralhome.com .
