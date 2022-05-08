Cynthia (Hebert) Sasur, 68 of Atascadero, Calif., formerly of Cumberland passed away peacefully on May 6, 2022, with family, in the home of her brother, under the care of Beacon Hospice.
She was the daughter of the late Alfred and Pauline (Belleville) Hebert. She was a graduate of Cumberland High School and moved to California in the early 1980s.
Cynthia “Cindy” lived a full life in her 68 years. She was a free spirit, who lived life on her own terms. She loved to laugh, to travel, have a good party with family and friends, the ocean, scuba diving and all animals; but especially cats, many of whom she fostered over the years. She walked the great wall of China, dived the great blue hole in Belize, and lived on both Redondo and Manhattan beaches outside L.A.
Cindy had an exciting and eclectic work history as well. She worked for Jack Lallane’s Super Fitness, where she threw Hollywood parties for Jack and booked stars to get them into physical condition that a part called for. She owned a restaurant in Crescent City, worked as an accountant for some large corporations, and in her final years for the North County Christian School in Atascadero.
She is survived by her brother, Alfred Hebert, and his wife, Deborah; three nephews and a niece, Erik Hebert and his wife, Kim, Kristen Rochon, Andrew Hebert and his wife, Jennifer; and six great-nieces and nephews, all of Rhode Island. She also leaves behind many close and cherished friends in California.
Her funeral will be held May 13, 2022, beginning with a visitation at 9 a.m., followed by a service at 10:30 a.m., in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket, RI 02895. The service can be viewed live at https://tinyurl.com/2p8spcbt. Burial will be at the family plot in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Harrisville.
