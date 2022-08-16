Dale N. Payson, 76, passed away at home on Sunday, Aug. 14, surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Diane (Gladu) Payson. They have been married for the past 56 years.
Born in Central Falls, he was the son of the late Harold and Mildred (Roberts) Payson. Dale was a lifelong resident of Cumberland.
He was a graduate of Cumberland High School, Class of 1964.
Dale was a member of the Angle Tree Stone Rod and Gun, North Attleboro for the past 38 years. He was a member of the St. Anthony's Society Hi Lo Jack League for the past 12 years.
Wherever Dale went he was always in search of four leaf clovers, which he found many and gave them to family and friends who had cancer. He loved feeding birds and even the squirrels.
He was a maintenance machinist at American Insulated Wire, Pawtucket, for 28 years until its closing. Dale retired from the Cumberland School Department in 2011 as a custodian at Cumberland High School.
Besides his wife, he is survived by his two children; Donna D. Payson of Cumberland; and David H. Payson and his wife Christine of North Attleboro, Mass. His two sisters; Cheryl Desrosiers of Lincoln; and Kathy Van Gieson and her husband James of Foster. Four grandchildren; Mykayla Marcelino (Samuel) of Harvard, Mass.; Nathan Marcelino of Cumberland; Catherine Payson of Lincoln; and Mathew Payson (Alyssa) of East Lyme, Conn. His two great-grandchildren; Caleb and Sawyer Payson, along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Dale's Life Celebration to begin with visiting hours on Thursday, Aug. 18, from 4 to 7 p.m., and continuing on Friday, Aug. 19, at 9 a.m., in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Cumberland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., in the St. Aidan-St. Patrick Parish, 1460 Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland. Burial with military honors will follow in Paine Cemetery, North Attleboro, Mass.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests to spread kindness to others in the form of a good deed.
The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at R.I. Hospital, MICU & RICU for the wonderful care and compassion Dale received while in their care.
