Daniel “Danny” Contillo, 63, of Whipple Road in Smithfield, passed away on Tuesday April 11, in Rhode Island Hospital, Providence.
Born in Providence, a son of Barbara (Elgar) Contillo of Smithfield and the late Gabriel Contillo. He had lived in Smithfield for 60 years previously living in Sarasota, Fla., for three years.
Danny had been a casino games dealer for Mikes Music and Creative Event Services throughout New England. Previously being a trainer at Battle Kennel in Lincoln Greyhound Track for 40 years.
Danny liked going to the beach and soaking in the sun, loved spending time with friends at various cafes and restaurants across Rhode Island, He loved listening to music and singing classic rock music. He always enjoyed his Sunday family dinner with his father's famous pasta meatballs.
Besides his mother, he leaves his son, Jonathan D. Contillo, of Smithfield. He also leaves his siblings, June Carlton of Smithfield, Michael Contillo and his wife, Cheryl, of Glocester, Barbara Phayre of Narragansett, Gabriel Contillo and his wife, Denise, of Smithfield, Anthony Contillo and his wife, Lori, of Lincoln, and Thomas Contillo of Lincoln. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. He was the husband of the late Teresa (Bates) Contillo.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, April 15, at 10 a.m., in St. Michael’s Church, 80 Farnum Pike, Smithfield. Burial will be in St. Ann’s Cemetery, Cranston. Visitation will be Friday, April 14, from 4 to 7 p.m., in the Anderson-Winfield Funeral Home, Route 44, at Greenville Common, Greenville.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to St. Michael’s Church, 80 Farnum Pike, Smithfield, RI 02917.
