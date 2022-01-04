Daniel E. Frazier, 78, passed away on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in the Philip Hulitar, Hope Hospice & Palliative Care Center, Providence.
He was the husband of the late Janet (Large) Frazier.
Born in Pawtucket, he was the son of the late David and Claire (Marchand) Frazier. Dan was a lifelong resident of Cumberland.
He was an avid NASCAR fan and enjoyed boating, water skiing and classic cars, but most of all enjoyed time spent with his family, especially following his granddaughters in all of their individual interests. Dan was known by his family for his quick wit and love of a good dad joke.
He was a communicant of the Historic St. Joseph Church, Cumberland.
He was a member of the Teamsters Local 251, East Providence.
Dan was employed by McLaughlin & Moran for 40 years until his retirement in 2005. Previous to that he was a carpenter for the former Harold Large Builders, Cumberland, for many years.
He is survived by his children Nadine Frazier and her boyfriend, Lou Macchiarola, Paige Cassidy, Daniel Frazier and Merritt Champi and her husband, Chris, all of Cumberland; his one brother, David Frazier, and his wife, Arlene, of Arizona; three grandchildren, Brooke Cassidy and her boyfriend, Jon Pelosi, Morgan Champi, and Mallory Champi, along with several nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Dan's Life Celebration to be held on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, with visiting hours from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Cumberland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., in the Historic St. Joseph Church, 1303 Mendon Road, Cumberland. Burial will follow in Diamond Hill Cemetery, Cumberland.
To view the online memorial, visit www.jjduffyfuneralhome.com .
