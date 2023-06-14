Daniel E. Hedquist, Sr., 60, of Burrillville, passed away unexpectedly on June 12, 2023, at Landmark Medical Center, Woonsocket, with his family by his side.
Born in Providence, R.I., he was the son of H. George and Jeannette R. (LaCroix) Hedquist of Putnam, Conn.
Dan was a 1981 graduate of North Smithfield High School, and after graduating he proudly went on to serve in the Marine Corps. Shortly after leaving the Marine Corps, he began to welcome his prized possessions into the world, his children. Dan was a “jack-of-all-trades” and he could often be found tinkering or building some sort of project. He was a true motorhead, often referred to as “Dan the mechanic” by many. He loved to build, repair, and restore all sorts of motorcycles and vehicles. He loved to go camping, jet skiing, and going on any bike run he could find.
Dan was passionate about many things, but none more than his family and friends. He opened up his arms and his heart to many, never passing judgment, but always offering some form of support or understanding as best he could. Dan was a friend of Bill W. He was most proud of all his five children, whom he would boast about to whomever would listen. He will be sorely missed by many.
Besides his parents, H. George and Jeannette, he leaves his children, Daniel E. Hedquist Jr. and his partner, Holly Goodwin, of Burrillville, Brandon Nantais and his wife, Courtney, of Blackstone, Mass., Matthew Nantais of West Warwick, Marissa Hedquist of Woonsocket, and Nathan Hedquist, and his mother, Carey Stevens, of Woonsocket; his stepsons, Austin Baton and his wife, Kayleigh, of Jacksonville, N.C., Jason Baton of New Bern, N.C., and Dylan Stevens of Winthrop, Maine; his siblings, George Hedquist and his fiance, Terry, of Woonsocket, Ronald Hedquist Sr. and his wife, Kathleen, of Warwick, Roland Hedquist Sr. and his wife, Lee-Ann, of North Smithfield, Sharon Brunelle and her husband, Troy, of Thompson, Conn., Brenda Lambert of Lincoln, and Dale Hedquist and his wife, Kelli, of Lincoln; five grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and friends.
His visitation will be held Saturday, June 17, 2023, from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Operation Stand Down Rhode Island, 1010 Hartford Ave., Johnston, RI 02919.
