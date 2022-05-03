Daniel G. Doiron, 67, died peacefully, surrounded by his beloved family, on April 16, 2022, after fighting a courageous battle against pancreatic cancer.
Dan was born Nov. 13, 1954, in Woonsocket, R.I., to the late Gerard and Beatrice (L'Heureux) Doiron. He was a loving husband to Lynne (Godin) of almost 43 years, a devoted father to Ashley (Brandon) Wheeler of North Smithfield, R.I., and Jonathan (Brittney) Doiron of Woonsocket, R.I., and a cherished father-in-law, son-in-law, brother-in-law, godfather, uncle, nephew and cousin to his extended family.
As a lifelong resident of Lincoln, Dan grew up in the village of Albion, where, at a young age, he became enamored with the prospect of becoming a firefighter. Throughout his childhood and adolescence, he attended St. Ambrose School, Mount Saint Charles Academy, and later graduated from Lincoln High School in 1973. From there, he attended Rhode Island Junior College, now known as CCRI, where he studied emergency medical technology and firefighting tactics, while also furthering his education through various courses and volunteer work throughout the state.
By the age of 21, Dan earned himself the second ever, full-time position at the Albion Fire Department, having already served as a volunteer member for five years. During this time, the special bonds he built with those he worked with, provided him a sense of camaraderie that, as an only child, he'd always wished for. Dan served as a captain for the Albion Fire Department until 1985, when he became one of the first round of EMT's appointed to the town's rescue services. In addition to his work on the rescue, he thrived off the fast-paced environment of the Emergency Room, where he cared for patients at both Miriam and Landmark Hospitals. If you couldn't tell, Dan loved his work – he said it was "the best job in the world..." though, it was never just a job for him; it was truly his life's calling and he was excellent at what he did.
He embraced the role of mentor, taking younger recruits under his wing, sharing with them his knowledge, skills, and expertise, while never failing to sprinkle in his great sense of humor. He was an excellent teacher, and took pride in helping shape the next generations of EMT's through the courses he taught. Dan's enthusiasm for his work was boundless, and through his passion and influence, he aided in bringing the IAFF to Lincoln, where he was honored to take on a variety of leadership roles, including president of the Firefighter's Union.
In 1997, Dan was forced into an early retirement after contracting a severe illness that almost took his life. A series of miracles, both big and small, made it clear that it wasn't his time to go. While it proved difficult for him to step away from the career that had been so deeply woven into his being, retirement afforded Dan the precious gift of time, which he spent well, pouring every ounce of it into the lives of those he loved most; his family. He was a thoughtful husband who was always one step ahead, expressing his love in all the little details that made life easier and more meaningful. As an amazing father, Dan's consistency and reliability gave his children the confidence to try new things and take chances, knowing he was always there to help them course correct if needed. He found tremendous joy not only in watching his children grow, but in taking an active role in their lives; and throughout the years, he wore many different hats, acting as chauffeur, personal assistant, veterinarian, mechanic, therapist ... you name it, he did it ... all the while keeping his family firmly grounded and full of laughter.
As time went on, Dan's eagerness to be of service to those in need never waned, and aside from his duties at home, he became caregiver to his elderly relatives, supporting them in their time of need, as they had done for him throughout his life. His devotion to others was instilled into his children, who he proudly watched follow in his footsteps, as they pursued careers of service in law enforcement and mental health.
As we (his family) sit here, attempting to craft a narrative that captures the life and legacy of Dan, we find ourselves at a loss for words, unable to express even a fraction of the impact he's had on us. It's impossible to illustrate through text, just how great of a man he was. Dan will always be remembered for his generous heart, his dedication to those that he loved, his sometimes colorful vocabulary, and the way he could light up a room with his smile. If you knew him, there is no doubt that your life was made better and richer because of it. Dan was one of the good ones. He will be missed more than anyone could ever imagine, and in his absence, the hole we now have in our lives is one that will never be filled. Hopefully, we can find solace in the many wonderful memories we shared along the way, but if not, we pray that we'll meet again.
Bye for now...we love you.
Lynne, Ashley, Brandon, Jonathan and Brittney
We would like to extend our sincere and heartfelt appreciation to all of the outstanding nurses, CNA's, social workers, and chaplains at HopeHealth Hospice who ensured Dan's final days were filled with compassion, dignity and love. They are truly the hands and feet of God.
His funeral was held on Friday, April 22, 2022, from Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln, with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Ambrose Church, 191 School St., Albion. Those in attendance were welcome to accompany the family to Dan's final resting place at St. Ambrose Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Dan's memory to HopeHealth Hospice, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904, or to the Daniel G. Doiron Memorial Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 378 Albion, RI 02802, which will support local high school seniors seeking to pursue a career as a first responder and further their education in the area of Fire Science, EMT, or Law Enforcement.
For the online guest book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.