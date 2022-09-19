Daniel Herbert Spink, of Cumberland, died peacefully Sunday morning, Sept. 18, at the St. Antoine Residence, North Smithfield, R.I. He was the son of the late Herbert W. and Alice (Hathaway) Spink. He was the brother of the late W. Scott Spink and is survived by his sister, Sarah E. (Sally) Spink.
Dan was the loving companion and best friend of Barbara Quinn of Cumberland for the past 27 years. Barbara and Dan enjoyed traveling together, as well as times spent with their many friends.
He was a graduate of Barrington High School and Bates College of Lewiston Maine. After serving in the U.S. Army, Dan was employed as a human resources director for several insurance companies throughout New England.
Dan loved sports and was an avid fan of all the New England teams, especially the Bruins and the Red Sox. In his younger days, he enjoyed many sailing trips in the Caribbean. With Barbara at his side, he delighted in trips to Hawaii and St. Marten, as well as treasured reunions with college friends on Cape Cod.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Thursday, Sept. 22 at 11 a.m., in Saint Joseph Church, 1303 Mendon Road, Cumberland. Visiting hours will be held from 9 to 10:20 a.m., in the O’Neill Funeral Home, 3102 Mendon Road, Cumberland. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, 261 West Wrentham Road, Cumberland.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave, Chicago IL 60601.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.