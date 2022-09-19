Daniel Herbert Spink, of Cumberland, died peacefully Sunday morning, Sept. 18, at the St. Antoine Residence, North Smithfield, R.I. He was the son of the late Herbert W. and Alice (Hathaway) Spink. He was the brother of the late W. Scott Spink and is survived by his sister, Sarah E. (Sally) Spink.

Dan was the loving companion and best friend of Barbara Quinn of Cumberland for the past 27 years. Barbara and Dan enjoyed traveling together, as well as times spent with their many friends.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.