Daniel Irving Goodrich, 72, Columbus, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, surrounded by his family.
Born Nov. 26, 1949, in Rochester, N.Y., he was the son of the late Floyd and Edith (Allen) Goodrich.
Daniel graduated from Michigan State University with a bachelor of communication degree before starting his career as an advertising director. He later moved to a position of publisher with various newspaper companies around the country and retired as chief operating officer of Heartland Publishing in Gallipolis, Ohio.
His memberships include Grace United Methodist Church, Gallipolis, Ohio, and former member of Rotary International and Chamber of Commerce.
A loving husband, father and grandfather, he spent his days in Cape Cod, Mass., with his family and enjoyed traveling. An avid baseball card collector, he especially enjoyed attending Red Sox games with his family as well as watching football and hockey and loved spending time outdoors playing golf and fishing.
He is survived by his family, Denise Goodrich and their sons, Matthew (Amanda) Goodrich, Bidwell, Ohio, Christopher (Jessi) Goodrich and Daniel Goodrich Jr., both of Columbus, Ohio. Also surviving are his grandchildren Amelia, Lillian and Bodhi Goodrich; brother, David (Mary) Goodrich and niece, Danielle Goodrich, all of Wichita Falls, Texas, as well as several extended family members.
Private memorial services will be held at the convenience of the family and are under the direction of the McCoy-Moore Funeral Home, Wetherholt Chapel, Gallipolis, Ohio, who is honored to serve the Goodrich Family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family via www.mccoymoore.com.
