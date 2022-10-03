Daniel J. Grabowski, 75, of Woonsocket, died Sept. 19, 2022, at home. He was the longtime partner of the late former Woonsocket Mayor, his beau, Susan Menard.
Born in Hartford, Conn., he was the son of the late Alphonse and Beatrice (Szymaszek) Grabowski.
Mr. Grabowski was a graduate of Platt High School in Meriden, Conn., and received a bachelor's degree in science from St. Bonaventure University, where he played basketball for one year and baseball for four years. Daniel grew up participating in programs run by the Boys & Girls Club, which would lead him to establish the Boys & Girls Club of Blackstone and Woonsocket and help raise millions of dollars in grants for kids programs. He also worked as district sales manager for WearEver and Cutco for over 15 years. He also managed office supply sales for Kyocera and Konica. Daniel enjoyed swimming, basketball, baseball, and in his later years, he took up golf.
He is survived by four sons, Daniel Grabowski and his wife, Molly, of Hebron, Conn., Mark Grabowski and his fiance, Cindy Giovacchino, of Ivoryton, Conn., Colin Grabowski and his wife, Maria, of East Granby, Conn., and Ryan Grabowski and his wife, Johanna, of Woonsocket; 13 grandchildren, John(Jack), Katherine, Chloe, Gavin, Finn, Hank, Rex, Mia, Cameron, Caiden, Cierra, Ayva, and Jordan; and his cousins Joyce Killeen Morrison and her husband, Ralph, of Amherst, N.H., and Patricia Killeen Felton of N.H.
Private funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Boys & Girls Club of Woonsocket, RI, 77 Kendrick St., Woonsocket, RI 02895, or online at https://bgcwoonsocket.org/about-us/history.aspx.
