Daniel J. Orfan, 85, of Cumberland, passed peacefully on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022.

He was the beloved husband of the late Jean (Taylor) Orfan, married for over 60 years. Born in Pawtucket, he was the son of the late Anthony and Kathleen (O’Neill) Orfan. Dan had a wonderful, long engineering career at Texas Instruments in Attleboro, Mass., retiring after more than 40 years.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.