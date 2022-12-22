Daniel J. Orfan, 85, of Cumberland, passed peacefully on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022.
He was the beloved husband of the late Jean (Taylor) Orfan, married for over 60 years. Born in Pawtucket, he was the son of the late Anthony and Kathleen (O’Neill) Orfan. Dan had a wonderful, long engineering career at Texas Instruments in Attleboro, Mass., retiring after more than 40 years.
He is survived by his loving children, Daniel Orfan, Lisa Fougere, and Jeffrey Orfan and his wife, Lisa. He was very proud of his five grandchildren and their spouses, Kristen Fougere-Tagher and her husband, Andrew, Kyle Orfan and his wife, Brittany, Thomas Orfan, Julie Fougere, and Jake Orfan. He also leaves his sister, Eileen Milanette, and her husband, Terry, and his brother, Raymond Orfan. He was the brother of the late David Orfan.
Once retired, Dan enjoyed traveling the world with Jean. He also wintered each year at one of his favorite places, Marco Island, Fla. He had a great passion for photography, whether the subject was locations around the world or the outdoors and nature. He even taught himself to carve birds, leaving the family with beautiful carvings to remember him by. Dan was also an avid fisherman, taking great pleasure in trips to a Maine fly-fishing camp each spring with family and friends.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, Dec. 30 at 10 a.m., in Saint John Vianney Church, 3609 Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland. Burial will be private. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, Dec. 29, from 4 to 7 p.m., in the O’Neill Funeral Home, 3102 Mendon Road, Cumberland.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.